Iran’s Sanandaj, Bandar Abbas join UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

On the occasion of World Cities’ Day, celebrated on 31 October, UNESCO designated 66 urban settlements that are to join the Organization’s Network of Creative Cities.

The Network brings together cities that base their development on creativity, whether in music, arts and folk crafts, design, cinema, literature, digital arts or gastronomy.

UNESCO creative cities commit to placing culture at the center of their development strategies and to share their best practices.

Iran’s western city of Sanandaj for its contributions to music and southern city of Bandar Abbas for crafts and folk art joined UNESCO.

The two cities are among 66 new additions to the list, which now includes a total of 246 urban centers.

Isfahan and Rasht are the other two Iranian cities that have joined the network for handicrafts and food, respectively.

