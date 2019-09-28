Envoy calls on exporters to focus on high potential of Russia’s market for food products

He made the remarks on Saturday on the sidelines of his visit to the International Food & Drink Exhibition in Russia entitled “WorldFood Moscow 2019”.

While welcoming presence of active Iranian companies in the field of food and related industries in this exhibition, Sanaei pointed to the vastness of Russian market and existing capacities for high-quality Iranian products in this country and called on Iranian exporters and those who are active in the private sector for introducing Iranian products to Russia’s lucrative market.

International Food & Drink Exhibition in Russia entitled “WorldFood Moscow 2019” was held on Sep. 22-25 in Moscow with the participation of more than 1,500 companies from eighty countries.

A number of 18 Iranian companies showcased their latest products including edibles, dried fruits and nuts, conserved food, pastries, chocolates, cereals, dried vegetables and also food processing equipment.

