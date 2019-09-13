Iran, Russia private sectors eye cooperation in oil industry

According to the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIM), TCCIM hosted a business delegation of private sector businessmen from Russia's Tomsk Province on Wednesday, led by the deputy chairman of the province's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Members of the panel included private sector businessmen active in the fields of drilling services, environmental technologies to purify oil deposits from aquatic zones, optical filter technology to search for oil and gas fields, and research and development in the industry, according to SHANA.

Reza Padidar, Chairman of the Energy and Environment Committee of TCCIM, during the meeting, expressed the readiness of Iranian oil and gas industrialists to partner with Russian companies in the fields of strategic items in the oil and gas industry.

He said a list of the items would be provided for the Russian companies to consider if they were interested in cooperating with Iranian private sector partners.

“Iran is interested in accessing the latest technologies in the world and is ready to cooperate in the field of well equipment, production of ESS and ESP pumps, alloy pumps as well as gathering gas flares and transferring them to the production line," Padidar added.

MNA/SHANA