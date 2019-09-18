Iran, Armenia confer on implementation of mutual MOUs

In this meeting, the Armenian minister underscored the necessity of expansion of mutual relations, voicing her country’s readiness for having the inked mutual MOUs operational and also for hosting mutual meetings or visiting Iran for further cooperation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is to visit Armenia in October.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has confirmed the participation of the Iranian President at a high-profile summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in October.

Leaders of EAEU member countries as well as other partners of the bloc, including Iran and Singapore, will take part at the summit on October 2.

Asked about Armenia’s expectations of Rouhani’s visit, the foreign minister said “we have a wide-scale agenda with Iran, and we are looking for frameworks and effective ways for cooperation in the fields of regional security, development of infrastructures, and energy diversity to reach a positive result that would benefit all of our countries.”

“Armenia’s membership to the EAEU will provide the condition for us to expand cooperation with Iran, as well as Singapore and Egypt,” he added.

HJ/IRN 83481103