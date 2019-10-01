  1. Politics
54,500 liters of smuggled fuel seized in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – According to Khuzestan Border Commander, maritime guards have seized 54,500 liters of smuggled fuel in Arvand Rud.

The Khuzestan Border Commander Lotfali Pakbaz said on Tuesday that the maritime guards of Abadan, in Khuzestan province, have identified and seized an oil tanker that carried fuel to neighboring countries.

The seized cargoes consisting of 54,500 liters of diesel were loaded into the vessels’ tanks, he added.

Six fuel smugglers have been arrested in the operation and handed to judiciary officials, he mentioned.

Although Iranian rial has experienced a severe depreciation against international currencies in recent months, fuel prices have remained unchanged and this has multiplied the lucrativeness of fuel smuggling in Iran.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

