Iran’s exports of nonoil goods at 13% growth in H1

In addition, goods imported into the country in the same period also registered a significant 12% decline.

In this regard, more than 56.644 million tons of nonoil goods, valued at $23.123 billion, were exported from the country in the same period, showing a considerable 12.99 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In the same direction, 16,220 tons of products, valued at $22.182 billion, were imported into the country from March 21-Sept. 21, showing a considerable 11.93 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

Also, IRICA statistics show that 13,963,000 tons of products, valued at $18.839 billion, were imported into the country in the first five months of the current year (March 21-August 21).

Turning to the export of gas condensates, IRICA said that export of gas condensates in the first half of the current year (March 21-Sept. 21) experienced a considerable 46.18 and 28.58 percent decrease in terms of weight and value respectively.

In the same direction, 4.644 million tons of gas condensates, valued at $2.418 billion, were exported from the country in the first half of the current year.

Export of petrochemicals in the first half of the current year (Mar. 21-Sept. 21) registered a considerable 9.44 and 23.98 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

Iran’s major products were exported to the five countries including China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and India in the same period.

