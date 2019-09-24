Iran dismisses Reuters misquoting Rouhani's remarks on JCPOA

Reuters cited the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as saying on Tuesday that he was open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers if the United States lifted sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

The Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, has written in tweet "what Reuters quoted Rouhani as saying about his readiness to amend and make changes to the JCPOA is not accurate."

"What is accurate is readiness to shorten the JCPOA implementation time. It was the same 2023 commitment that Zarif talked about, which was the simultaneous ratification of the Additional Protocol at the Iranian Parliament and the final lifting of sanctions in the US Congress and the possibility of negotiating within the framework of 5 +1," Esmaeili added.

