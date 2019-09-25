Sacred Defense inspired Resistance across region: Army cmdr.

“All recent developments which show victories of Resistance and the oppressed nations are consequences of Iran’s resistance during the [Iraqi] imposed war and expansion of this pattern across the region,” he said on Wednesday in a local ceremony in Tehran held to mark the Sacred Defense Week.

“Muslim people of the region have well understood that the only way to get rid of foreign plunderers is to resist,” he said.

He hoped that the chain of victories of the Resistance Front would soon lead to the overthrow of the regime in Tel Aviv.

Mousavi also highlighted Iran’s military industry owes its improvement to the Sacred Defense.

In late September 1980, the regime of slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched a war against Iran. The eight-year war is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, and the Sacred Defense Week is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war.

MNA/IRN 83490595