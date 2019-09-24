Iran’s defense power deters enemies from making any aggression: MP

“Iran’s military capabilities have stopped countries such as America from daring to attack Iran,” MP Mohammad-Ali Pourmokhtar, a member of Velaie faction of the Parliament, told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.

“States such as the US have repeatedly threatened Iran with military option on the table and they had decided to attack our country but after seeing Iran’s defense power, they understood that not only the Islamic Republic enjoys the capability to defend itself, but also it can respond to enemies at any level,” he said referring to President Trump’s claims of being ready to attack Iran after IRGC downed an intruding US drone back in June. Trump claimed that he canceled the attack because it would kill 150 individuals but Iranian military officials believe that US was well aware of Iran’s strong response in case the attack had been carried out.

The MP then went on to stress the importance of Sacred Defense years, saying, “The Iraqi imposed war brought many achievements for our country and taught us lessons and to prioritize boosting our defense power.”

In late September 1980, the regime of slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched a war against Iran. The eight-year war is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, and Iranians annually mark the anniversary of the aggression as the Sacred Defense Week across the country.

“We started producing defense equipment right in the middle of the imposed war and today, we possess different missiles, drones, and laser weapons. And this capability is growing by the day,” he said, adding, “In a world where many countries such as the US are only after war, bloodshed, and bullying, we should improve our defense power and neutralize threats of enemies of the Islamic Republic.”

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. The most recent unveiling came last month as domestically made Bavar-373 air defense system came on stream. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is strictly aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threats to others.

MNA/ 4723969