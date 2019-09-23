  1. Politics
23 September 2019 - 19:00

Cabinet earmarks $ 3.6mn for linking Caspian port to Rasht-Anzali railway: VP Jahangiri

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – The First Iranian Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri has said that as much as $ 3.6mn has been allocated to link Caspian port to Rasht-Anzali railway in the north of the country.

Speaking on Monday, the First Vice President Jahangiri said that the cabinet has agreed to allocate s much as $ 3.6mn has been allocated to link Caspian port to Rasht-Anzali railway in the north of the country.

Jahangiri said that the amount will be withdrawn from the Anzali Free-Zone fund to link the Caspian port to Rasht-Anzali railway.

He added that the necessary instructions have been forwarded to the Road and Urban Planning Minister as well as the Free Zone High Council. The railway will be 8 km long.

