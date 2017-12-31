Iran, Tajikistan confer on parl., regional coop.

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iran and Tajikistan on Sunday have called for expansion of cooperation in parliamentary, bilateral, regional and international spheres.

Iranian Ambassador to Dushanbe, Hojjatollah Faghani, held a meeting with Chairman of Tajikistan’s Assembly of Representatives, Shukurjon Zuhurov, on Sunday, during which the Iranian envoy noted the growing relations between the two countries following Foreign Minister Zarif’s visit to Tajikistan and the holding of a joint economic commission’s meeting in Dushanbe.

Faghani also highlighted the need for more parliamentary visits, and voiced Iran’s readiness to share experiences and expand cooperation with Tajikistan in the fight against terrorism and other potential threats facing Central Asian countries after the defeat of ISIL in Iraq and Syria.

The Tajik parliamentary official, for his part, thanked Iran for its continuous support, stressing resolve for developing cooperation between the two sides in all areas.

He also deemed promising the prospect for future cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, voicing his country’s readiness to exchange parliamentary delegations and increase official visits to further relations between the two sides.

