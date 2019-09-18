  1. Politics
18 September 2019 - 19:51

New Swedish envoy presents credentials to Zarif

New Swedish envoy presents credentials to Zarif

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The new Ambassador of Sweden to Tehran Mattias Lentz submitted a copy of his credentials to Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

In a meeting with Zarif, Lentz presented a copy of his credentials. 

In mid-August, Zarif paid a visit to Stockholm, where he held talks with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström.

During the meeting, he exchanged views with his Swedish counterpart on various bilateral, regional and international issues such as the JCPOA, the need for expediting efforts to launch the EU's trade mechanism for Iran called INSTEX, the security in the Persian Gulf, as well as issues related to Yemen and Afghanistan. 

HJ/4722404

News Code 150212

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News