AFC donates financial support to rebuild Iran’s flood-hit stadiums

Mehdi Taj, the president of the Football Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), broke the news, saying that the reconstruction operations will commence as soon as the money is delivered to FFIRI.

Exceptional rainfalls that started on 19 and lasted for more than two weeks, flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

MR/IRN83318733