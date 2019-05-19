  1. Sports
19 May 2019 - 11:00

AFC donates financial support to rebuild Iran’s flood-hit stadiums

AFC donates financial support to rebuild Iran’s flood-hit stadiums

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has offered some $100,000 for reconstruction of Iran’s stadiums struck by devastating flash floods in March.

Mehdi Taj, the president of the Football Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), broke the news, saying that the reconstruction operations will commence as soon as the money is delivered to FFIRI.

Exceptional rainfalls that started on 19 and lasted for more than two weeks, flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

MR/IRN83318733

News Code 145420

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News