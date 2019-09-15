Iran to set up pavilion at Syria Rebuild Expo 2019

The Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology is setting the proper grounds for the participation of Iranian companies in Rebuild Syria project, which includes reconstruction of the economic and industrial infrastructure of the war-stricken country.

Some 390 companies from 31 Arab and foreign states will attend the event which will be held at Damascus Fairgrounds.

During the 5th Re-Build Syria Expo, specialized international and local corporations will showcase equipment, vehicles and building materials and techniques that are needed in the construction process in addition to technologies used in the domains of energy, health, education, agriculture, telecommunication and water.

They participating companies will also exhibit services related to the real estate insurance and development, transportation, tourism, protection and security systems and the IT.

The Expo aims at shedding light on the role of the public and private sectors in the reconstruction and the possibility of achieving partnership between them, according to Director of al-Basheq Institution Tamer Yaghi.

The expo also includes a number of the scientific and specialized lectures on the building permits and the mechanism of evaluation of the damaged buildings, in addition to the international technologies for the implementation of buildings and training and qualifying cadres.

