Isabel Allende’s 2017 novel published in Persian

Translated by Golshan Mahjoub, the 2017 novel has been published by Morvarid Publication.

Printed in 305 pages, “In the Midst of Winter” is available at 49,000 tomans ($4.34).

The story owes less to magical realism, aspects of which are contained in most of Allende’s works, than to histrionic crime dramas.

It is a sweeping novel about three very different people who are brought together in a mesmerizing story that journeys from present-day Brooklyn to Guatemala in the recent past to 1970s Chile and Brazil.

Exploring the timely issues of human rights and the plight of immigrants and refugees, the book recalls Allende’s landmark novel “The House of the Spirits” in the way it embraces the cause of humanity, and it does so with passion, humor, and wisdom that transcend politics.

Born in 1942, Isabel Allende has been called "the world's most widely read Spanish-language author." In 2004, she was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and in 2010, she received Chile's National Literature Prize.

