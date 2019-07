TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Nicaragua’s capital Managua late Sunday, local time. Upon arrival, he congratulated Nicaraguan people and government on the 40th anniversary of their revolution, adding that both Iran and Nicaragua have resisted and emerged victorious against expansionist policies. “Tomorrow, we will talk about a wide range of cooperation, from agriculture to advanced technologies,” he also added.