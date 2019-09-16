  1. Politics
Nicaragua ready to boost bilateral coop. with Iran: envoy

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Nicaraguan Ambassador to Tehran Mario Barquero Baltodano said that his country is ready to develop relations with Iran in all fields.

Referring to solidarity, peace and cooperation between Iran and Nicaragua, Baltodano stressed the development of relations in all fields, especially expansion of economic and trade relations.

He expressed hope that the presidents of the two countries would meet in Iran or Nicaragua to boost bilateral relations in the near future.

Referring to US efforts to create a gap between Iran and Nicaragua, he stressed that the friendly relations between the two countries are solid and would never be affected by foreign interference.

Nicaragua is opposed to any action that is against the rights of states and nations, he said regarding to US sanctions against Iran, adding that his country supports peace, solidarity, progress and the rights of nations.

Baltodano also emphasized the development of cultural and tourism cooperation between two countries.

