MovieScore Media to release 'The Last Fiction' OSTs

Iranian musician Christophe Rezai is the composer of the score for 'The Last Fiction', which is an animated interpretation of a popular Persian folklore from the Shahnameh, the epic masterpiece of the Persian poet Ferdowsi.

The album, comprised of instrumental as well as vocal-based tracks, is due to be released on Amazon, iTunes and the Spotify.

Vocalist Shahram Nazeri sang the closing credits song in the animation, while singers Mostafa Mahmudi, Haleh Seifizadeh and Majid Eslami, as well as dotar player Morteza Gudarzi and guitarist Kaveh Yaghmaei, collaborated in this project.

Marc Blanes Matas, a top international expert on sound recording, mixing, mastering and music production also collaborated in this project.

‘The Last Fiction’, directed by Ashkan Rahgozar and produced by Ehsan Rasulof at Hoorakhsh Studios, is an open interpretation of the story of 'Zahhak', a page from one of the central tales of the 'Book of Kings/Shahnameh’ written by acclaimed Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010.

The film follows Zahhak's treacherous rise to the throne in Jamkard in Persia. The young and naïve hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology which reveals human nature.

The voice cast includes top Iranian actors such as Leila Hatami ('A Separation'), Parviz Parastui ('Today') and Ashkan Khatibi ('So Close, So Far').

The animation premiered at Annecy, the world’s top animation film festival in France, and won several awards at international film festivals including the best feature animation award at the 3rd international South American films festival in Chile, the best film award at the 3rd Ajayu International Animation Festival in Peru, and the best score award at the 22nd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea.

Its international screening in as many as 33 countries including Sweden, Russia and US will begin on September 1.

