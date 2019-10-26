Bolivian president wins presidential election: electoral authority

TSE's President Maria Eugenia Choque released the election results at a press conference alongside the electoral judges after the final count of nearly 100 percent of ballots concluded, Xinhua reported on Friday.

Morales, candidate of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party, got 47.08 percent of the ballots.

Ex-president Carlos Mesa of the Conservative Citizen Community party came second with 36.51 percent of the vote.

To win outright, Bolivian law requires a candidate to get more than 50 percent of the vote or more than 40 percent of the vote with a 10-percent lead over the nearest rival.

Choque stressed the reliability and transparency of the results, and invited international organizations and citizens to check the results.

Morales warned Wednesday that a right-wing coup was in progress with foreign backing as protesters contested the results of Sunday's general election.

MNA/XINHUA