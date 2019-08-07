Bolivia supports Iran’s reduction of commitments to JCPOA

Making the remarks in a ceremony in Tehran held on the occasion of Bolivia’s Independence Day, the envoy noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency endorsed Iran’s adherence to its commitments in 16 reports.

She noted that US claims about Iran’s inclination to produce nukes are absolutely wrong, adding Washington’s re-imposition of unilateral sanctions on Tehran is a form of crime.

Tensions initially built up between US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran. Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist in face of all pressures and that there will be no talks with a party which has already violated many international agreements.

One year after the US withdrawal, Iran announced cuts to its JCPOA commitments after other signatories to the deal failed to comply with their obligations. Iran is asking other signatories to shield its economy from US unilateral sanctions which were imposed after Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018.

