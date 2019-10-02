New German radar tracked allegedly ‘undetectable’ US F-35 fighter jets for 100 miles

The Turkish daily newspaper 'Yeni Şafak' quoted a C4ISRNet report as the source of the news, adding the company’s new “passive radar” system, named TwInvis, is part of an emerging generation of sensors and processors “so sensitive and powerful that it promises to find previously undetectable activities in a given airspace.”

“The technology can be effective against stealthy aircraft designs, which are meant to break and absorb signals from traditional radar emitters so that nothing reflects back to ground-station sensors, effectively leaving defensive-radar operators in the dark. Because there are no emitters, passive radar is covert, meaning pilots entering a monitored area are unaware they are being tracked,” adds the original report.

A spokeswoman for the F-35 Joint Program Office said she was unable to comment on the C4ISRNet story on Hensoldt’s claim of having tracked the aircraft in Berlin or about the plane’s general vulnerability to a passive radar.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is a family of single-seat, single-engine, fifth-generation multi-role fighters set to perform ground attack, reconnaissance and air defense missions with stealth capability.

MNA/PR