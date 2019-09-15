Syrian President Assad grants amnesty for crimes committed before 14 Sept. 2019

According to SANA, President Bashar al-Assad issued legislative decree No. 20 for 2019 on Sunday stipulating for granting amnesty for crimes committed before 14/09/2019 for all or part of the penalty in accordance to its type with exceptions that are not included in the amnesty and to clear and specific conditions for benefiting from the decree’s provisions.

The Syrian president has previously granted general amnesty on different occasions to army deserters both within Syria and those outside the country in a bid to restore normalcy to his country.

MNA/SANA