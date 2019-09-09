  1. Politics
9 September 2019 - 14:35

IAEA confirms Iran installing advanced centrifuges

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iran is installing advanced centrifuges as part of its third step of reducing commitments to JCPOA, the Acting head of UN's nuclear watchdog, Cornel Feruta, confirmed on Monday.

According to AFP, Cornel Feruta made the remarks in a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna today.

"These centrifuges are either installed or are being installed: Twenty two IR-4 centrifuges, one IR-5 centrifuge and thirty IR-6 centrifuges," according to the IAEA statement.

The IAEA Board of Governors kicked off a meeting a few minutes ago at the IAEA headquarters, and Feruta is slated to read a statement on the agency's agenda, including the status of monitoring Iran's nuclear program at a news conference.

The meeting takes place a day after Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Iran on Sunday and held talks with Iranian officials.

Meanwhile a Wall Street Journal reporter Laurence Norman has announced the start of installing a next-generation of centrifuges in Iran.

"As mentioned earlier, Iran has now started preparing the ground for reinstallation if it’s IR-2Ms, the one more advanced type of centrifuge it has properly mastered. In addition, in a letter to the Agency dated 8 September, Iran informed the Agency that it would," Laurence Norman wrote in a tweet an hour ago.

The WSJ reporter added “reinstall the piping at two R&D lines to accommodate a cascade of 164 IR-4 centrifuges and a cascade of 164 IR-2m centrifuges.” Experts reckon Iran can do a cascade of IR-2Ms every 2 weeks so in 3 months all 1,008 machines could be back in place."

As a third step in Iran's reduction of commitments under the deal, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Saturday it has activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges for research and development purposes.

The third step comes after the Europeans failed to meet a 60-day deadline to meet Iran’s demands and fulfill their commitments under the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

