Iran’s cooperation with IAEA confirms its nuclear program is peaceful: Russia

He said Russia was firmly committed to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to the full extent without exemptions, but at the same time without irrelevant addenda.

"We’ve taken note of Iran’s latest step to relinquish commitments under the JCPOA. We understand that this is Tehran’s predictable and forced reaction to the absence of practical progress in restoring the balance between the nuclear and financial-economic components of the JCPOA. These measures go beyond the bounds of the ‘nuclear deal’ but they do not pose any risks from the standpoint of proliferation and will be completely reversible after political solutions have been achieved," TASS quoted UIyanov as saying.

"It is important that the Iranian side continues full cooperation with the IAEA Secretariat, which is a key condition for confirming the exceptionally peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program. We call upon Iran to refrain from further steps that might aggravate the situation. We are asking all other JCPOA participants to display reasonable restraint and political will for the sake of achieving mutually acceptable solutions," Ulyanov said.

He added that Russia hailed France’s initiatives geared to restore the nuclear deal’s balance. "We hail France’s initiatives that are aimed at restoring the balance envisaged by the JCPOA. We will continue work with other participants in the nuclear deal to find mutually acceptable solutions to the problems within the JCPOA Joint Commission," he noted.

"Apparently, the United States is seeking to push Iran towards violating its non-proliferation liabilities and breaking down its cooperation with the IAEA to justify a possible forceful scenario that would be pernicious for the entire region," he said at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors. "Attempts to impose an oil ban on Iran under invented pretexts have already triggered deterioration of the situation in the Gulf and are adversely impacting the entire system of international security."

Meanwhile, the United States’ destructive steps around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program already forced Iran to scale down its commitments under it, the diplomat went on to say.

"The current situation around the Iran nuclear deal is a direct outcome of the United States’ destructive steps as that country has not merely withdrawn from the deal approved by the United Nations Security Council but is seeking to prohibit other countries, including Iran, to implement it. Obviously, this policy towards breaking down the JCPOA has forced the Iranian partners to partially suspend the implementation of a number of liabilities," he told a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

He noted that the JCPOA rested on a very delicate balance of interests, commitments and compromises and this balance had been broken down. "For some odd reason, the American colleagues think that only that part of the deal that imposes restrictions on Tehran is to be implemented. And even when the Iranians strictly abided by their liabilities, Washington awarded Tehran with new unlawful sanctions in response," Ulyanov underscored.

"We call on Washington to revise its policy and reverse the pre-May situation, or the one that had been in place before sanctions waivers on Iranian oil imports were ended," he concluded.

MNA/TASS