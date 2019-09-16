63rd IAEA general conference kicks off in Vienna

Strengthening IAEA’s safeguard and implementing them has been cited as the main topic of the Conference.

Increasing use of nuclear sciences and technologies for the progress and development of countries are of the other topics that will be discussed in the Conference.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, is taking part at the session.

Last week, Salehi met with the acting head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Cornel Feruta in Tehran, where he criticized the European Union for having so far failed to carry out its commitments under the 2015 deal, which promised relief from trade sanctions in return for curbing the country's nuclear program.

"Unfortunately the European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments...The deal is not a one-way street and Iran will act accordingly as we have done so far by gradually downgrading our commitments," said Salehi at the meeting with Feruta.

"Iran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments as long as the other parties fail to carry out their commitments,” he added.

The 63rd annual regular session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will run until Sept. 29.

