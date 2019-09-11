Small industries register over €1bn exports in 5 months

An official at Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization, Asghar Masaheb, said Tuesday that from 21st March to 22nd August 2019, as many as 1,000 industrial units situated in various industrial parks and zones across the country have exported products valued at €1.03 billion.

According to him, the industrial units in Iran are receiving serious support from the Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization for the export of their products.

He noted that the country’s policies in the past few years have increased competitiveness among small- and medium-sized units, adding that the export of industrial products is one of the main objectives of the Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization.

