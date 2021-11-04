“Yadoo” to go on screen at French Chantilly Iranian FilmFest

Directed by Iranian director Mahdi Jafari, the feature film Yadoo” will go on screen in the competition section of Le Festival du Cinéma Iranien de Chantilly in France.

The film shows the story of a teenage boy called Yadoo living with his family and people under siege in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan in the early days of the 1980-1988 Iraqi-imposed war on Iran. The family is finally forced to migrate.

Produced by Mohammadreza Mesbah, the film has brought Mehdi Jafari the Golden Butterfly for best director. Jafari also won the award of the International Centre of Film for Children and Young People – CIFEJ.

Chantilly Iranian film festival will be held from November 4 to 7, 2021 in two competitive and non-competitive sections in the city of Chanti in France.

