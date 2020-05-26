Iran’s 2020 ICOPMAS postponed for two years

The conference was to be held this December in Tehran but it has been postponed for two years due to the coronavirus.

Iranian administration made the decision today according to global problems posed by the outbreak and recommendations of the World Health Organization.

"Coastal engineering", "coast and port management", "port and marine engineering", "offshore engineering, equipment and facilities" and "marine environment and safety" are among the main topics of the conference, according to Iran Ports and Maritime Organization.

Hundreds of academics and experts from 30 different countries were due to take part in the 2020 edition of the event from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

