9 September 2019 - 11:25

Rouhani calls for further ties with Pyongyang on DPRK's Nat. Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has forwarded a message of felicitation to the Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the country’s Foundation Day on September 9.

In his message, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un, as well as the Korean nation as they celebrate the 71st anniversary of North Korea’s foundation on September 9.

President Rouhani expressed hope that through the resolve of the two countries' senior officials and with the use of existing capacities, the relations between Tehran and Pyongyang would continue to expand and strengthen in all areas.

Rouhani also prayed for Kim Jong-un’s continued health and success, as well as the North Korean nation’s felicity and prosperity.

North Korea commemorates its National Day on September 9 as the day the Democratic People's Republic of Korea was founded in 1948.

