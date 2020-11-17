US anti-Iran policies not to change with new government

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Mohammad Abolghasem Dolabi, asserted that macro-policies of the United States created by American policymakers will never change with a new government take the power.

He went on to say, “Actually, the US presidents are the actors of the power games in this country who share common principles under the influence of the lobby of the Zionist Regime."

Even Joe Biden, the president-elect of the United States said in one of his statements that he is loyal to the interests of the Zionists, Dolabi said, adding, “He had also expressed satisfaction with the assassination of Lenient General Qassem Soleimani and supported the criminal action of the US President."

The number of sanctions imposed during the Obama administration was the highest in recent years. This shows that Democrats and Republicans are two blades of one scissors whose aim is to hurt the Islamic Republic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, he explained.

