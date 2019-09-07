Iran rejects claim of US proposal for Rouhani-Trump meeting in NY

Alireza Miryousefi, the spokesperson for Iran’s mission to the United Nations, rejected on Friday the claim raised in some foreign news outlets that the US has made a proposal for a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly.

“This news is fake. We have not received such a proposal, and there is no possibility for a meeting between the two presidents on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly,” he stressed.

The Tokyo-based Kyodo News Agency quoted an unnamed US government source as saying that Washington had proposed a meeting between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the fringes of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York. The report said that the US hoped the meeting would take place around Sept. 25. The report added that the US proposal was conveyed to Tehran through countries such as France.

Tensions started to build up between the US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, and imposed sanctions against Tehran in a bid to restrict the country's trade transactions with the world.

The Trump administration has been making empty calls for talks in what Iran describes as mere political propaganda. The Islamic Republic stresses that as long as sanctions are in place and the US refuses to return to the JCPOA, negotiations will be meaningless.

This is while Donald Trump has reiterated in the past few days that he has no intention of easing sanctions against Iran.

