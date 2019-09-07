Acting UN nuclear watchdog to visit Iran Sun.: envoy to IAEA

Gharibabadi wrote on Twitter that the acting head of the International Atomic Energy Organization, Cornel Feruta, will travel to Iran on Sunday.

He said the acting head of the UN's nuclear watchdog will hold meetings with Iranian officials as part of the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, and in the framework of high-level consultations between the two sides.

This will be Feruta's first visit to Iran after the Romanian diplomat took over the IAEA after its previous director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away on July 22.

The visit comes as Iran announced its decision to go ahead with the third step of cutting commitments to the JCPOA on Friday.

A year after the US' unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, and in the face of EU's lack of practical measures to protect Iran's economy and trade ties against the US sanctions, Tehran announced its decision to row back on its nuclear commitments in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

As the first step, Iran increased its enriched uranium stockpile to beyond the 300 kilograms set by the JCPOA. Next, it announced that it had begun enriching uranium to purity rates beyond the JCPOA-limit of 3.76 percent.

The details of the third step was announced by the spokesperson of Iran's nuclear energy organization on Saturday, which included the activation of 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions.

