Iran, among top 10 active countries in cyberspace field

He made the remarks in the first seminar of activists of the “Holy Defense and Resistance in Cyberspace” and added, “in the recent funeral procession of martyrs, people once again showed that martyrs are not forgotten and have always been at the focal attention of people.”

He pointed to the significance of safeguarding and preserving values of Sacred Defense for the young generation and added, “cyberspace is a suitable opportunity for safeguarding sublime values of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated, “enemy is after misusing cyberspace for damaging and undermining Islamic Revolution and deviating youth and young people.”

In spite of all malicious objectives orchestrated against the country, Iranian youth and young individuals have managed to take advantage of cyberspace appropriately, Jafari added.

He once again said that Islamic Republic of Iran has been introduced among to 10 leading cyberspace countries in the world and emphasized, “under the auspices of activists of Islamic Revolution, message of Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense are reflecting in the international arena suitably using cyberspace technology.”

