TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) –The ceremony of 'Tehran Day' commemoration was held on Monday in the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran’s Mayor Pirouz Hanachi, Chairman of City Council of Tehran Mohsen Hashemi at the Golestan Palace, and some foreign ambassadors.

The Tehran Day is annually marked by Tehraners on October 6, the day when the city was officially chosen as the capital of Iran by the Qajar dynasty back in 1907.