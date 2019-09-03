Tehran Municipality ready to cooperate with European capitals

Upon his arrival in Vienna, Hanachi said that Europeans are eager to cooperate with municipalities rather than governments, adding that Tehran Municipality is interested in taking this opportunity for expansion of cooperation.

Tehran needs European experiences in many sections, especially in the field of ​​waste, as well as traffic and pollution, he mentioned.

Tehran Mayor arrived in Austrian capital Vienna at the head of a high-ranking delegation from Tehran Municipality late on Monday in order to participate in the 4th International Mayors Summit (IMS) dubbed “Bridge for Cities” which kicked off its work on Tuesday and will last for two days.

He is to meet with Director General of UNIDO and is expected to sign a memorandum of cooperation between Tehran Municipality and UNIDO on new urban technologies, as well as his Austrian counterpart Michael Ludwig and other officials.

Hanachi will depart Austria’s capital for Berlin to meet with his German counterpart and visit the most important civil projects in Berlin in the field of smart cities, waste management, relief and rescue systems, fire department and public transportation systems.

