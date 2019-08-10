Industrial units account for $4bn exports share

He made the remarks in a press briefing on Saturday on the occasion of supporting Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

He pointed to the development projects of the ministry in the field of industrial parks and added, “development projects are underway in 77 industrial parks and areas across the nation.”

Salehinia put the number of industrial parks and areas in the country at about 1,100 and added, “according to the latest statistics, Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) exported $4 billion worth of products last year (ended March 20, 2019).”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the construction of 466 industrial clusters in the country and added, “these clusters are active in 97 projects including saffron, honey, carpet, etc.”

Salehinia put the number of industrial parks and areas under construction at 810 and said that Iran is home to nine special economic zones.

The Ministry of Industry has supported more than 33,700 industrial units for participating in domestic and foreign exhibitions, the deputy minister highlighted.

About 210 foreign investors have made major investments, valued at over $2 billion, in Iran's industrial and trade units which have generated employment opportunities for 17,000 job-seeking people.

