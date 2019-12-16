$30 million worth of handwoven carpets exported in 4 months: official

Abdollah Bahrami, Chairman of the Committee on Carpet, Handicrafts and Tourism of Iran Chamber of Cooperative added that $420 million worth of handmade carpets were exported last year.

Making the remarks on Sunday in a meeting on reducing the country’s dependence on oil exports, Bahrami stressed that the carpet industry enjoys a huge capacity in Iran and can replace the country’s oil exports.

He went on to say that some two million weavers are active in the country and the total annual capacity stands at 6 million square meters of handmade carpets which can bring around $3 billion for the country.

He said that the main export destinations of Iranian carpet are Germany, the UAE, South Africa, Japan, and China.

