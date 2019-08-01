Intl. Carpet Fair inaugurated in Tabriz

In this prestigious exhibition, producers of handwoven carpets from the provinces of Isfahan, Gilan, Qom, Tehran, East and West Azarbaijan and a number of foreign countries showcased their latest products.

In addition, two 400- and 600-meter handwoven carpets, which were woven by craftsmen, showcased their handwoven carpets to the public view for the first time.

Tabriz International Carpet Fair will run until August 4.

During this trip, more than 500 development projects will be inaugurated in this province.

MA/IRN83420983