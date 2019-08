"US denied us means of defense: We built missiles & US complains. US denied us nuclear fuel: We made it & US complains. Now US engages in piracy & threats to prevent Iran from selling oil to traditional customers. Stop nagging @SecPompeo: We will sell oil to any & all buyers," the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet on Saturday in reaction to latest remarks by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

KI/4707481