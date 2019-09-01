Iranian co. produces 1500 process items for oil industry

According to the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), Ebrahim Piramoun, the CEO of AOGPC, said that the items were produced in line with supporting domestic manufacturers and producers.

He said production costs of the items were dramatically reduced by localizing their manufacturing inasmuch as their production saved the company some Rls. 108 billion.

Piramoun said that the items included pilot transducers, 6-stage pumps, transformers, control valve components, complete anti-leakage parts for inlet and outlet of solar turbine air compressors, and piston balancer of gas compressor parts.

MNA/SHANA