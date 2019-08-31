Solution to providing sustainable security in Persian Gulf: transition from coalition logic

Following recent unrest in the Persian Gulf, the United States, claiming to establish security in Strait of Hormuz (the largest oil artery in the Persian Gulf), has sought to establish a military alliance in the Persian Gulf to allow precise monitoring of the flow of traffic of oil tankers from different countries around the world.

On that basis, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, traveled to Saudi Arabia in June to discuss military alliances with Saudi leaders and asked them for help to form a military alliance. Furthermore, Pompeo named Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the strategic partners, describing the purpose of forming a military alliance in the Persian Gulf as strict monitoring of oil tankers traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, and that the alliance against Iran should extend beyond the countries around the Persian Gulf, i.e. in Asia and Europe.

Shortly after the British oil tanker was seized, US President Donald Trump officially called on the international community to join the US military coalition, but the request has not yet been met.

The Secretary of State, Pompeo, in response to a worldwide negative reaction to this request, personally pursued the matter from each of countries around the Persian Gulf and Europe to convince the international community to join the US military alliance against Iran in the Persian Gulf.

The US request was met only with the slight agreement of countries such as Britain, Australia, Bahrain and the Zionist regime, and many countries are now unwilling to cooperate with the United States and are proceeding quite conservatively.

Moreover, Some European countries stated that they are not willing to participate in the coalition alone, but that if the European Union is present they will participate. Japan, one of the strongest countries in Asia, has announced that it will personally provide security of its own tankers. These countries are reluctant to break off their relations with Iran and put their policies under the policy of maximum pressure that serves the interests of the United States.

Now the question that comes to mind is whether or not the United States will succeed in this coalition.

Certainly the United States, as a global power with the support of Israel, Britain, Bahrain and Australia, will strive to make the Persian Gulf’s security “more internationally”. The United States seeks to show Iran as a threat to the world and to enter various countries into the coalition under the pretext of this matter and thus has invited its allies to join the alliance.

Most countries, however, are reluctant to participate in the American puzzle against Iran and do not want to break off their relationship with Iran. Countries such as Japan, New Zealand and the Netherlands that have economic ties with Iran have responded to the US request ambiguously; these responses indicate that their leaders are not looking for being enemy with Iran.

An important point to note here is that Pompeo, for the first time during his visit to Saudi Arabia, discussed the issue of a military alliance in the Persian Gulf and named Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates as two reliable supporters and strategic partners. In spite of this matter, none of the two countries accepted to join the coalition. It seems that these two countries are afraid of jeopardizing their interests vis-á-vis Iran and are unwilling to join the coalition.

MNA