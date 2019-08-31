Iranian tech companies exported €35mn to 21 countries last year

Speaking at a local conference at the site of Pardis Technological Park on Saturday, the PTP President Mehdi Saffarinia said currently, there are 1,500 legal members at the Tehran technological network based in the Pardis Technological Park.

He said PTP companies exported 40 products worth 35 million euros to as many as 21 countries last year.

He put the sales growth of PTP knowledge-based companies at 31 percent in 2018.

“Last year, we had 135 innovative products at the PTP,” he said. “Our knowledge-based companies produced 110 new or upgraded products in 2018. 23 products were also indigenized, and we patented two products.”

In 2018, PTP defined 16 research and joint production projects worth 21 million euros with nine countries, he added.

Pardis Technology Park (PTP) is based in Pardis, a satellite city 20 kilometres (12 mi) outside of the Tehran metropolitan area. The park has been proclaimed the "Silicon Valley of Iran".

