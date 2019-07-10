Iran to develop new petchem hub in Mahshahr: official

According to NPC, speaking in Mahshahr on Monday, Behzad Mohammadi said Mahshahr was an oil petrochemical hub and a key player in Iran’s petrochemical industry, adding that maintaining the status quo in the region and developing a new hub were the main goals sought in Mahshahr.

According to Mohammadi, developing downstream projects in the hub was top on NPC’s agenda, Shana reported. He also added that plans were being considered at NPC and final decisions would be made about feedstock allocation to the future plants in the hub soon.

The official further said that an output of 5 to 6 million tons per year of petrochemical items was envisaged in designing the new hub which will be developed in a matter of 5 to 15 years.

MNA/PR