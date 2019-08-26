‘Important days ahead’, Zarif says on China-Japan-Malaysia tour

After stopping in Tehran from the French city of Biarritz to change planes, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Chinese capital Beijing on Monday.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Zarif said his schedule in China includes talks on the latest status of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the situation in the region, as well as the 25-year roadmap to materialize Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides, and actively contribute to Belt and Road Initiative.

He said his Japan visit is the continuation of consultations and talks between the two countries, noting that it is his second visit to Japan.

About the aim of his visit to Malaysia, Zarif said “given the close views of Iran and the new Malaysian government, there was a need for coordination for cooperation in the Muslim world, as well as expansion of bilateral ties. This is why the visit is taking place.”

In an article published on Global Times on Sunday, Zarif discussed the significance of having close relations with China, commending "China's continued support for Iran's peaceful nuclear program and effective actions in order to overcome illegal and unilateral sanctions that have hindered Iran from realizing the economic benefits promised in the deal."

The Iranian top diplomat has been having a busy schedule these past few days. His departure for China comes right on the heel of his visit to the French city of Biarritz where a meeting of the seven top economic powers of the world, known as G7, took place. The visit came at the official invitation of his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to continue consultations on the recent initiatives proposed by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Zarif met with the French president on Friday after a tour of Scandinavian countries that included Finland, Sweden and Norway.