France inviting Zarif for surprise visit ‘disrespectful to Trump’, rages Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley took to Twitter on Sunday, voicing her rage against France's move for having invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for a surprise visit to the French city of Biarritz where a meeting of the seven top economic powers of the world, known as G7, took place.

“This is completely disrespectful to @realDonaldTrump and the other leaders at the G7,” Haley wrote in the tweet.

She accused Iran of supporting terrorism, and said the country “continues to pursue ‘Death to America’.”

“Manipulative of Macron to do this and very insincere,” she added, capping off the tweet with a hashtag that expressed her dismay at Macron’s move, which she described as “not what friends do.”

Zarif’s visit to Biarritz came at the official invitation of his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to continue consultations on the recent initiatives proposed by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mousavi.

Some Western media have noted that Macron inviting Iran’s foreign minister for a surprise visit risks infuriating Donald Trump’s administration.

Zarif was in Paris only last week, meeting with Macron about the future of the 2015 nuclear deal in the wake of US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and the re-imposition of sanctions against Iran. Zarif described the talks as “constructive and good”.

Macron has led the European effort to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, after Trump pulled out in 2018, rendering the agreement practically ineffective as sanctions targeted Iran’s foreign trade, as well as banking and energy sectors.

