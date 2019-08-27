Situation to change only if all sanctions lifted, says Rouhani

The key to “positive developments” is in the hands of Washington, President Rouhani said during a local ceremony on Tuesday.

“If they wish for more security in the region and want to have better relations with regional countries; if they claim that they want nothing from Iran, then they have to step back from sanctions,” the president added.

“If you [US] removed all sanctions, only then the situation would change,” he stressed, adding “we are not looking for just taking a picture with somebody.”

"We won't build nuclear bombs, whether or not you say we mustn't do so," said Rouhani. "Not because of what you say, not because of your scorns and threats, but because of our own beliefs, ethics, our national security and also the fatwa of our Leader. If you're really honest about this that your only concern is this, then the concern is already resolved. So take the first step. The door cannot be unlocked without this step, which is for you to remove all illegal and unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation."

"We have always been a man of negotiations, and the whole world attests to it. We have been always ready for talks and still are."

Rouhani went on to add, "we are not seeking tension with the world. We want security in the region and across the world. We are ready for cooperation with all friendly countries. We are ready to move in line with our national security and interests while observing all international rules and regulations."

"If it is needed to talk to someone, we will do so; if it is needed to resist, we will defend [our rights]. If someone is trying to bully us, we will stand against the bully. Our ultimate goal, however, is to preserve Iran's dignity and power," said Rouhani.

"Our path is clear: if they return to their commitments, we will return too and resume our commitments. If not, we will continue our own way," the president added.

Tensions started to build up between the US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, and imposed sanctions against Tehran in a bid to restrict the country's trade transactions with the world. The Trump administration has been making empty calls for talks, but the Islamic Republic stresses that as long as sanctions are in place and the US refuses to return to the JCPOA, negotiations will be meaningless.

MNA/4703273