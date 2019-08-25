  1. Politics
25 August 2019 - 18:26

Zarif arrives in Biarritz during G7 summit: FM spox Mousavi

Zarif arrives in Biarritz during G7 summit: FM spox Mousavi

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The official Twitter account of the AFP had already quoted flight tracking website as saying that "an Iranian plane lands in Biarritz during G7 summit."

According to the Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi, the top Iranian diplomat has traveled back to France at the invitation of his French counterpart to continue consultations on France's initiatives between the Iranian and French presidents.

The Iranian foreign minister was in France on Friday and held talks with President Macron and FM Le Drian.

The Iranian FM spokesman has stressed that Zarif will not hold any negotiations with the American delegation in the summit.

KI/4701870

News Code 149295
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News