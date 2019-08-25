‘Cinema in the Absence of Sima’ wins at Holywood Serbia filmfest.

‘Cinema in the Absence of Sima’ is about a man who has been obsessed and captured by the cinema in a way that recovers its past in the face of cinema.

The short film had already won Best Director and Best Filming at the Tassvir Film Festival in Iran.

The 8th edition of the Holywood Serbia film festival was held on 26-27 July 2019. The primary goal of the festival is screening and promotion of independent films, amateur and professional alike.

The festival was founded by young enthusiast Ivan Jakovljevic from the village of Mutanj. With the technical and organizational support of the Belgrade film Production Company Fix Focus, this film festival has been held on the last weekend in July, starting in 2011.

This is a unique film event in Serbia, held outdoors, in the woods, where the audience sits or lays on the grass while watching movies.

ZZ/4700977