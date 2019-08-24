  1. Culture
24 August 2019 - 09:11

Iranian shorts win awards at Argentina’s UNICIPAR

Iranian shorts win awards at Argentina’s UNICIPAR

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Iranian short films 'Breathing' by Farshid Ayoubinejad and ‘Azadeh’ by Mirabbas Khosravinejad have won two awards at the 41st UNICIPAR International Short Film Festival in Argentina.

The Iranian short film 'Breathing', directed by Farshid Ayoubinejad won the best short fiction award of the Argentinean film festival, while the honorary award of this section went to ‘Azadeh’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Mirabbas Khosravinejad.

Ayoubinejad’s 'Breathing' is about workers of a stone factory who don't have healthcare coverage and have to hide in a dark and small room every month when the insurance agent arrives. This time, though, as they lie low there, something unexpected happens.

The short flick has so far taken part in a number of international film events such as the Human Rights International Film Festival in Italy, where it won the festival’s Best Short Film title.

The 41st UNICIPAR International Short Film Festival was held in Buenos Aires on 17-19 August 2019.

MS/IRN83447368

News Code 149209
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News