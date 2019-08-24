Iranian shorts win awards at Argentina’s UNICIPAR

The Iranian short film 'Breathing', directed by Farshid Ayoubinejad won the best short fiction award of the Argentinean film festival, while the honorary award of this section went to ‘Azadeh’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Mirabbas Khosravinejad.

Ayoubinejad’s 'Breathing' is about workers of a stone factory who don't have healthcare coverage and have to hide in a dark and small room every month when the insurance agent arrives. This time, though, as they lie low there, something unexpected happens.

The short flick has so far taken part in a number of international film events such as the Human Rights International Film Festival in Italy, where it won the festival’s Best Short Film title.

The 41st UNICIPAR International Short Film Festival was held in Buenos Aires on 17-19 August 2019.

