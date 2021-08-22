Iran defense power not threatening any country, nation

Head of Ideological-Political Organization of the Ministry of Defense made the remarks on the occasion of the anniversary of the National Day of Defense Industry.

Today, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are at the peak of their power, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ziaeddin Aghajanpour said.

He went on to say, "Iran's defense and military authority is not a threat to any country or nation."

According to him, such military authority is aimed at preventing threats and maintaining the security of the country.

"We must be strong so as to counter the enemy's threats", he said, adding that arrogant powers won't be able to impose their illegitimate demands on Iranians.

RHM/5286280